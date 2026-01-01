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Emanuele Bosi Emanuele Bosi
Kinoafisha Persons Emanuele Bosi

Emanuele Bosi

Emanuele Bosi

Date of Birth
15 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

La casa sulle nuvole 5.2
La casa sulle nuvole (2009)

Filmography

La casa sulle nuvole 5.2
La casa sulle nuvole La casa sulle nuvole
Drama 2009, Italy
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