Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emanuele Bosi
Emanuele Bosi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emanuele Bosi
Emanuele Bosi
Emanuele Bosi
Date of Birth
15 April 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.2
La casa sulle nuvole
(2009)
Filmography
5.2
La casa sulle nuvole
La casa sulle nuvole
Drama
2009, Italy
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree