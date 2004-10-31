Menu
Mari Aldon
Kinoafisha Persons Mari Aldon

Mari Aldon

Mari Aldon

Date of Birth
17 November 1925
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 October 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Summertime 7.1
Summertime (1955)
The Barefoot Contessa 6.9
The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Summertime 7.1
Summertime Summertime
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1955, USA / Great Britain
The Barefoot Contessa 6.9
The Barefoot Contessa The Barefoot Contessa
Crime, Drama, Detective, Romantic 1954, USA / Italy
