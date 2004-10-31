Menu
Mari Aldon
Date of Birth
17 November 1925
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
31 October 2004
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Summertime
(1955)
6.9
The Barefoot Contessa
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1955
1954
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.1
Summertime
Summertime
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1955, USA / Great Britain
6.9
The Barefoot Contessa
The Barefoot Contessa
Crime, Drama, Detective, Romantic
1954, USA / Italy
