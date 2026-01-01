Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marion Stalens
Marion Stalens
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marion Stalens
Marion Stalens
Marion Stalens
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.3
Three Colors: Red
(1994)
Tickets
7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge
(1991)
6.7
Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2009
1994
1991
All
3
Films
3
Director
1
Actor
2
6.7
Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait
Juliette Binoche dans les yeux / Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait
Documentary
2009, France
8.3
Three Colors: Red
Trois couleurs: Rouge
Drama, Romantic, Crime
1994, France / Switzerland / Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge
Les amants du Pont-Neuf
Romantic, Drama
1991, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree