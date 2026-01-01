Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marion Stalens Marion Stalens
Kinoafisha Persons Marion Stalens

Marion Stalens

Marion Stalens

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red (1994)
The Lovers on the Bridge 7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge (1991)
6.7
Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.7
Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait Juliette Binoche dans les yeux / Juliette Binoche: Sketches for a Portrait
Documentary 2009, France
Three Colors: Red 8.3
Three Colors: Red Trois couleurs: Rouge
Drama, Romantic, Crime 1994, France / Switzerland / Poland
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Lovers on the Bridge 7.6
The Lovers on the Bridge Les amants du Pont-Neuf
Romantic, Drama 1991, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more