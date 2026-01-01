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About
Filmography
Louis Ducreux
Louis Ducreux
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Ducreux
Louis Ducreux
Louis Ducreux
Date of Birth
22 September 1911
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
19 December 1992
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Double Life of Veronique
(1991)
7.5
A Sunday in the Country
(1984)
6.4
Game Over
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1991
1989
1984
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.7
The Double Life of Veronique
La double vie de Véronique
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Musical
1991, France / Poland / Norway
6.4
Game Over
3615 code Père Noël
Action, Horror, Thriller
1989, France
7.5
A Sunday in the Country
Un dimanche à la campagne
Drama
1984, France
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