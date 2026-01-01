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Louis Ducreux Louis Ducreux
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Ducreux

Louis Ducreux

Louis Ducreux

Date of Birth
22 September 1911
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
19 December 1992
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Double Life of Veronique 7.7
The Double Life of Veronique (1991)
A Sunday in the Country 7.5
A Sunday in the Country (1984)
Game Over 6.4
Game Over (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Double Life of Veronique 7.7
The Double Life of Veronique La double vie de Véronique
Fantasy, Romantic, Drama, Musical 1991, France / Poland / Norway
Game Over 6.4
Game Over 3615 code Père Noël
Action, Horror, Thriller 1989, France
A Sunday in the Country 7.5
A Sunday in the Country Un dimanche à la campagne
Drama 1984, France
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