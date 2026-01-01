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Kinoafisha
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George Nolfi
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Nolfi
George Nolfi
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Nolfi
BAFTA Awards 2008
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
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