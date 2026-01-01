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Kinoafisha Persons George Nolfi Awards

Awards and nominations of George Nolfi

George Nolfi
Awards and nominations of George Nolfi
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
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