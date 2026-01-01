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About
Filmography
Maxime Collin
Maxime Collin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxime Collin
Maxime Collin
Maxime Collin
Date of Birth
6 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.4
Léolo
(1992)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1992
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
Léolo
Léolo
Drama, Comedy
1992, Canada / France
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