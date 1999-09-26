Menu
Kinoafisha
Aysen Aydemir
Date of Birth
1 January 1964
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 September 1999
Actor type
Dramatic actor
7.4
Somersault in a Coffin
(1996)
7.4
Somersault in a Coffin
Tabutta rövasta
Drama
1996, Turkey
