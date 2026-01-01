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Özer Kızıltan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Özer Kızıltan
Özer Kızıltan
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Özer Kızıltan
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Panorama
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007
Grand Prize
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2006
Innovation Award
Winner
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