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Kinoafisha Persons Özer Kızıltan Awards

Awards and nominations of Özer Kızıltan

Özer Kızıltan
Awards and nominations of Özer Kızıltan
Berlin International Film Festival 2007 Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Panorama
Winner
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2007
Grand Prize
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2006 Toronto International Film Festival 2006
Innovation Award
Winner
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