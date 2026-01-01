Menu
Marcin Mroczek
Date of Birth
18 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.4
Muzh moey vdovy
(2009)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.4
Muzh moey vdovy
Comedy
2009, Russia / Ukraine / Lithuania
Watch trailer
