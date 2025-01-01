Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Luca Guadagnino Awards

Awards and nominations of Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Film
Nominee
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2015
Best Innovative Budget Award
Winner
Soundtrack Stars Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
 Green Drop Award
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
FEDIC Award - Special Mention
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion Award
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2009
Queer Lion
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2017
Best Feature Film
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Gala or Special Presentations
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2010
Best Feature Film
Nominee
