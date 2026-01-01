Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexei Knyazev Alexei Knyazev
Kinoafisha Persons Alexei Knyazev

Alexei Knyazev

Alexei Knyazev

Actor type
The Adventurer

Popular Films

Legend of the island of Dvid 5.6
Legend of the island of Dvid (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Legend of the island of Dvid 5.6
Legend of the island of Dvid Legenda ostrova Dvid
Adventure, Family 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more