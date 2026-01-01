Meredith Giangrande

Menu
Date of Birth
2 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
(2009)
3.9
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2011
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
3.9
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Comedy
2009, USA
