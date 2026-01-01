Meredith Giangrande

Menu
Date of Birth
2 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star 3.9
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Comedy 2011, USA
Van Wilder: Freshman Year 5.2
Van Wilder: Freshman Year Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Comedy 2009, USA
