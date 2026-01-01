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Lee Ann Kim
Lee Ann Kim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Ann Kim
Lee Ann Kim
Lee Ann Kim
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
To Save a Life
(2009)
Filmography
6.9
To Save a Life
To Save a Life
Drama
2009, USA
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