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Filmography
Lamont Thompson
Lamont Thompson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lamont Thompson
Lamont Thompson
Lamont Thompson
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
He Rides Again
(2022)
7.0
Two and a Half Men
(2003)
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
(2009)
Filmography
7.3
He Rides Again
Drama, Detective, Crime
2022, USA
5.7
68 Whiskey
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
5.8
Wander Darkly
Wander Darkly
Drama
2020, USA
6.6
Miracle Workers
Drama, Comedy, Mystery
2019, USA
6.7
3 Days to Kill
3 Days to Kill
Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.8
Mike & Molly
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
6.9
NCIS: Los Angeles
Drama, Action, Crime
2009, USA
6.9
To Save a Life
To Save a Life
Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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