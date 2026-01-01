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Kinoafisha Persons Walter Pidgeon Awards

Awards and nominations of Walter Pidgeon

Walter Pidgeon
Awards and nominations of Walter Pidgeon
Academy Awards, USA 1944 Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943 Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954 Venice Film Festival 1954
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1975 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1975
Life Achievement Award
Winner
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