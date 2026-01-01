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Walter Pidgeon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Walter Pidgeon
Walter Pidgeon
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Walter Pidgeon
Academy Awards, USA 1944
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1943
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Special Jury Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1975
Life Achievement Award
Winner
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