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Filmography
Katrine Boorman
Katrine Boorman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katrine Boorman
Katrine Boorman
Katrine Boorman
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Excalibur
(1981)
7.3
Camille Claudel
(1988)
6.4
French Twist
(1995)
Filmography
6.2
I, Cesar
Moi Cesar, 10 ans 1/2, 1m39
Romantic, Family, Comedy, Drama
2003, France
5.3
Un amour de sorcière
Un amour de sorcière
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1997, France
6.4
French Twist
Gazon maudit
Comedy
1995, France
7.3
Camille Claudel
Camille Claudel
Drama, Romantic, Biography
1988, France
7.4
Excalibur
Excalibur
Fantasy
1981, USA / Great Britain
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