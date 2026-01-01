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Katrine Boorman Katrine Boorman
Kinoafisha Persons Katrine Boorman

Katrine Boorman

Katrine Boorman

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Excalibur 7.4
Excalibur (1981)
Camille Claudel 7.3
Camille Claudel (1988)
French Twist 6.4
French Twist (1995)

Filmography

I, Cesar 6.2
I, Cesar Moi Cesar, 10 ans 1/2, 1m39
Romantic, Family, Comedy, Drama 2003, France
Un amour de sorcière 5.3
Un amour de sorcière Un amour de sorcière
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1997, France
French Twist 6.4
French Twist Gazon maudit
Comedy 1995, France
Camille Claudel 7.3
Camille Claudel Camille Claudel
Drama, Romantic, Biography 1988, France
Excalibur 7.4
Excalibur Excalibur
Fantasy 1981, USA / Great Britain
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