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Filmography
Neil Hamilton
Neil Hamilton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Neil Hamilton
Neil Hamilton
Neil Hamilton
Date of Birth
9 September 1899
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 September 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Tarzan and His Mate
(1934)
7.1
The Dawn Patrol
(1930)
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
(1932)
Filmography
6.5
Batman
Batman: The Movie
Adventure, Comedy, Crime
1966, USA
7.3
Tarzan and His Mate
Tarzan and His Mate
Adventure
1934, USA
6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man
Tarzan the Ape Man
Adventure, Action
1932, USA
6.4
The Animal Kingdom
The Animal Kingdom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1932, USA
7.1
The Dawn Patrol
The Dawn Patrol
Drama, Action, War
1930, USA
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