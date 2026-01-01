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Neil Hamilton Neil Hamilton
Kinoafisha Persons Neil Hamilton

Neil Hamilton

Neil Hamilton

Date of Birth
9 September 1899
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
24 September 1984
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Tarzan and His Mate 7.3
Tarzan and His Mate (1934)
The Dawn Patrol 7.1
The Dawn Patrol (1930)
Tarzan the Ape Man 6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man (1932)

Filmography

Batman 6.5
Batman Batman: The Movie
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 1966, USA
Tarzan and His Mate 7.3
Tarzan and His Mate Tarzan and His Mate
Adventure 1934, USA
Tarzan the Ape Man 6.5
Tarzan the Ape Man Tarzan the Ape Man
Adventure, Action 1932, USA
The Animal Kingdom 6.4
The Animal Kingdom The Animal Kingdom
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1932, USA
The Dawn Patrol 7.1
The Dawn Patrol The Dawn Patrol
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
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