Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lu Yao Lu Yao
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Yao

Lu Yao

Lu Yao

Date of Birth
28 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Confucius 6.2
Confucius (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Confucius 6.2
Confucius Kong Zi
Drama, Biography, History 2009, China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more