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About
Filmography
Lu Yao
Lu Yao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Yao
Lu Yao
Lu Yao
Date of Birth
28 January 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Confucius
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Confucius
Kong Zi
Drama, Biography, History
2009, China
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