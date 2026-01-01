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Lev Arnshtam
Lev Arnshtam
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lev Arnshtam
Lev Arnshtam
Lev Arnshtam
Date of Birth
15 January 1905
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 December 1979
Popular Films
7.7
Romeo and Juliet
(1955)
6.8
Girl Friends
(1935)
6.6
Zoya
(1944)
Filmography
6.5
Five Days, Five Nights
Pyat dney - pyat nochey
Drama
1961, Germany / Russia
7.7
Romeo and Juliet
Romeo i Dzhulyetta
Drama, Music, Romantic
1955, USSR
6.6
The Great Glinka
Glinka
Biography, Drama
1946, USSR
6.6
Zoya
Zoya
Drama, War, Biography
1944, USSR
5.8
Friends
Druzya
War, Biography
1938, USSR
6.8
Girl Friends
Podrugi
Drama, Romantic
1935, USSR
6.4
Golden Mountains
Zlatye gory
Drama
1931, USSR
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