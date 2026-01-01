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Lev Arnshtam Lev Arnshtam
Kinoafisha Persons Lev Arnshtam

Lev Arnshtam

Lev Arnshtam

Date of Birth
15 January 1905
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
26 December 1979

Popular Films

Romeo and Juliet 7.7
Romeo and Juliet (1955)
Girl Friends 6.8
Girl Friends (1935)
Zoya 6.6
Zoya (1944)

Filmography

Five Days, Five Nights 6.5
Five Days, Five Nights Pyat dney - pyat nochey
Drama 1961, Germany / Russia
Romeo and Juliet 7.7
Romeo and Juliet Romeo i Dzhulyetta
Drama, Music, Romantic 1955, USSR
The Great Glinka 6.6
The Great Glinka Glinka
Biography, Drama 1946, USSR
Zoya 6.6
Zoya Zoya
Drama, War, Biography 1944, USSR
Friends 5.8
Friends Druzya
War, Biography 1938, USSR
Girl Friends 6.8
Girl Friends Podrugi
Drama, Romantic 1935, USSR
Golden Mountains 6.4
Golden Mountains Zlatye gory
Drama 1931, USSR
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