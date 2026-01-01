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Kinoafisha Persons Conor McPherson Awards

Awards and nominations of Conor McPherson

Conor McPherson
Awards and nominations of Conor McPherson
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Panorama
Winner
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