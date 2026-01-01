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Laura Luchetti Laura Luchetti
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Luchetti

Laura Luchetti

Laura Luchetti

Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Leopard 7.4
The Leopard (2025)
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii 5.6
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii (2019)
The Beautiful Summer 5.4
The Beautiful Summer (2023)

Filmography

The Leopard 7.4
The Leopard
History, 2025, Italy/Great Britain
The Beautiful Summer 5.4
The Beautiful Summer La bella estate
Drama 2023, Italy
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii 5.6
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii
Short, Romantic, Drama 2019, Italy
Watch trailer
Feisbum 4.4
Feisbum Feisbum
Comedy 2009, Italy
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