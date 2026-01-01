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About
Laura Luchetti
Laura Luchetti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Luchetti
Laura Luchetti
Laura Luchetti
Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.4
The Leopard
(2025)
5.6
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii
(2019)
5.4
The Beautiful Summer
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
The Leopard
History,
2025, Italy/Great Britain
5.4
The Beautiful Summer
La bella estate
Drama
2023, Italy
5.6
Italian Best Shorts 3: Italyanskie fantazii
Short, Romantic, Drama
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
4.4
Feisbum
Feisbum
Comedy
2009, Italy
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