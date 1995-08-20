Menu
Alexey Kopashov
Alexey Kopashov
Date of Birth
20 August 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Fortress of War
(2010)
0.0
Krepost
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2011
2010
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Krepost
Drama, War
2011, Russia/Belarus
7.8
Fortress of War
The Brest Fortress
Drama, War
2010, Russia / Belarus
Watch trailer
