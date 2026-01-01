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Yuriy Anpilogov Yuriy Anpilogov
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Anpilogov

Yuriy Anpilogov

Yuriy Anpilogov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

8.3
Khoroshie devochki (2024)
Fortress of War 7.8
Fortress of War (2010)
Severnyy polyus 7.4
Severnyy polyus (2024)

Filmography

SMERSH 4
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action 2026, Russia
SMERSH 3 6.6
SMERSH 3
Detective 2025, Russia
Severnyy polyus 7.4
Severnyy polyus Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama 2024, Russia
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8.3
Khoroshie devochki Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2024, Russia
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie 6.4
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie
Drama, War 2022, Russia
The Cathedral 6.7
The Cathedral
Drama, History 2021, Russia
Smersh. Novoe
Action 2021, Russia
Kroshka
Kroshka Kroshka
Comedy 2021, Russia
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