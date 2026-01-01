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Filmography
Yuriy Anpilogov
Yuriy Anpilogov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Anpilogov
Yuriy Anpilogov
Yuriy Anpilogov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Khoroshie devochki
(2024)
7.8
Fortress of War
(2010)
7.4
Severnyy polyus
(2024)
Filmography
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action
2026, Russia
6.6
SMERSH 3
Detective
2025, Russia
7.4
Severnyy polyus
Severnyy polyus
Adventure, Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
8.3
Khoroshie devochki
Khoroshie devochki
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2024, Russia
6.4
SMERSH. Prodolzhenie
Drama, War
2022, Russia
6.7
The Cathedral
Drama, History
2021, Russia
Smersh. Novoe
Action
2021, Russia
Kroshka
Kroshka
Comedy
2021, Russia
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