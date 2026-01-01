Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Rolf Thiele Awards

Awards and nominations of Rolf Thiele

Rolf Thiele
Awards and nominations of Rolf Thiele
Cannes Film Festival 1959 Cannes Film Festival 1959
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1958 Venice Film Festival 1958
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1964 Venice Film Festival 1964
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1965 Berlin International Film Festival 1965
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1964 Berlin International Film Festival 1964
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more