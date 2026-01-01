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Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Rolf Thiele
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rolf Thiele
Rolf Thiele
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rolf Thiele
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1958
Competition
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1964
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1965
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1964
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
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