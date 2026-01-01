Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Malcolm Shields
Malcolm Shields
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malcolm Shields
Malcolm Shields
Malcolm Shields
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Hallam Foe
(2007)
7.2
Perfect Sense
(2010)
7.0
Crying with Laughter
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2009
2007
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.2
Perfect Sense
Perfect Sense
Romantic, Drama
2010, Germany / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
Crying with Laughter
Crying with Laughter
Drama
2009, Great Britain
6.2
Death Defying Acts
Death Defying Acts
Romantic, Thriller, Drama
2007, Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
7.4
Hallam Foe
Hallam Foe
Drama, Romantic
2007, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree