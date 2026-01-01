Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Malcolm Shields Malcolm Shields
Kinoafisha Persons Malcolm Shields

Malcolm Shields

Malcolm Shields

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Hallam Foe 7.4
Hallam Foe (2007)
Perfect Sense 7.2
Perfect Sense (2010)
Crying with Laughter 7.0
Crying with Laughter (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Perfect Sense 7.2
Perfect Sense Perfect Sense
Romantic, Drama 2010, Germany / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Crying with Laughter 7
Crying with Laughter Crying with Laughter
Drama 2009, Great Britain
Death Defying Acts 6.2
Death Defying Acts Death Defying Acts
Romantic, Thriller, Drama 2007, Great Britain / Australia
Watch trailer
Hallam Foe 7.4
Hallam Foe Hallam Foe
Drama, Romantic 2007, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more