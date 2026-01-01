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Filmography
Luke Sexton
Luke Sexton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Sexton
Luke Sexton
Luke Sexton
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
99 Homes
(2014)
6.4
Brotherhood
(2010)
6.2
The Killing Room
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2014
2010
2009
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.2
Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic
2024, USA
7.3
99 Homes
99 Homes
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Brotherhood
Brotherhood
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
6.2
The Killing Room
The Killing Room
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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