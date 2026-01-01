Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Meade Patton
Meade Patton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Meade Patton
Meade Patton
Meade Patton
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
The Killing Room
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
The Killing Room
The Killing Room
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree