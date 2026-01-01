Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nick Stringer Nick Stringer
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Stringer

Nick Stringer

Nick Stringer

Date of Birth
10 August 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
Turtle: The Incredible Journey (2009)
Arlington Road 7.2
Arlington Road (1998)
Gentlemen's Relish 6.1
Gentlemen's Relish (2001)

Filmography

Turtle: The Incredible Journey 7.4
Turtle: The Incredible Journey Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary 2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Watch trailer
Gentlemen's Relish 6.1
Gentlemen's Relish Gentlemen's Relish
Comedy, Romantic 2001, Great Britain
Arlington Road 7.3
Arlington Road Arlington Road
Drama, Thriller 1998, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more