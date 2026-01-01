Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nick Stringer
Nick Stringer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Stringer
Nick Stringer
Nick Stringer
Date of Birth
10 August 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Turtle: The Incredible Journey
(2009)
7.2
Arlington Road
(1998)
6.1
Gentlemen's Relish
(2001)
Filmography
7.4
Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Turtle: The Incredible Journey
Documentary
2009, Germany / Great Britain / Austria
Watch trailer
6.1
Gentlemen's Relish
Gentlemen's Relish
Comedy, Romantic
2001, Great Britain
7.3
Arlington Road
Arlington Road
Drama, Thriller
1998, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree