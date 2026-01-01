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Michiel Romeyn
Michiel Romeyn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michiel Romeyn
Michiel Romeyn
Michiel Romeyn
Date of Birth
19 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.2
Love Is All
(2007)
Filmography
6.2
Love Is All
Alles is liefde
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Netherlands
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