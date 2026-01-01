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Michiel Romeyn Michiel Romeyn
Kinoafisha Persons Michiel Romeyn

Michiel Romeyn

Michiel Romeyn

Date of Birth
19 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Love Is All 6.2
Love Is All (2007)

Filmography

Love Is All 6.2
Love Is All Alles is liefde
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Netherlands
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