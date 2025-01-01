Menu
Alex Merkin
Alex Merkin
Alex Merkin
Alex Merkin
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.9
Across the Hall
(2009)
4.4
Pups Alone
(2021)
4.0
Altitude
(2017)
Filmography
1
4.4
Pups Alone
Pups Alone
Comedy, Family
2021, USA
4
Altitude
Altitude
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA
5.9
Across the Hall
Across the Hall
Thriller
2009, USA
