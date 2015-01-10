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Filmography
Margit Nünke
Margit Nünke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margit Nünke
Margit Nünke
Margit Nünke
Date of Birth
15 November 1930
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 January 2015
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.2
Twelve Girls and One Man
(1959)
Filmography
5.2
Twelve Girls and One Man
12 Mädchen und 1 Mann
Crime, Comedy
1959, Austria
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