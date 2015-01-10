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Margit Nünke Margit Nünke
Kinoafisha Persons Margit Nünke

Margit Nünke

Margit Nünke

Date of Birth
15 November 1930
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 January 2015
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

Twelve Girls and One Man 5.2
Twelve Girls and One Man (1959)

Filmography

Twelve Girls and One Man 5.2
Twelve Girls and One Man 12 Mädchen und 1 Mann
Crime, Comedy 1959, Austria
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