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Filmography
Norman Yeung
Norman Yeung
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Yeung
Norman Yeung
Norman Yeung
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.6
Against the Current
(2010)
Filmography
6.6
Against the Current
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
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