Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Norman Yeung Norman Yeung
Kinoafisha Persons Norman Yeung

Norman Yeung

Norman Yeung

Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Against the Current 6.6
Against the Current (2010)

Filmography

Against the Current 6.6
Against the Current Resident Evil: Afterlife
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more