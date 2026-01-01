Menu
Matthias Walther
Matthias Walther
Matthias Walther
Matthias Walther
Matthias Walther
Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.3
Whisky mit Wodka
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Romantic
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
Whisky mit Wodka
Whisky mit Wodka
Romantic
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
