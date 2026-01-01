Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Matthias Walther Matthias Walther
Kinoafisha Persons Matthias Walther

Matthias Walther

Matthias Walther

Date of Birth
1 January 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Whisky mit Wodka 6.3
Whisky mit Wodka (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Whisky mit Wodka 6.3
Whisky mit Wodka Whisky mit Wodka
Romantic 2009, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more