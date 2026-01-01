Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Filmography
Maximilian von Pufendorf
Maximilian von Pufendorf
Maximilian von Pufendorf
Maximilian von Pufendorf
Maximilian von Pufendorf
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Ceasefire
(2009)
6.3
Fritz Lang
(2016)
Filmography
6.3
Fritz Lang
Fritz Lang
Drama, Crime
2016, Germany
6.7
Ceasefire
Waffenstillstand
Drama
2009, Germany
