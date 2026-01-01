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Lancelot von Naso
Lancelot von Naso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lancelot von Naso
Lancelot von Naso
Lancelot von Naso
Date of Birth
12 March 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.7
Ceasefire
(2009)
Filmography
6.7
Ceasefire
Waffenstillstand
Drama
2009, Germany
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