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Christoph Hochhäusler
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christoph Hochhäusler
Christoph Hochhäusler
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christoph Hochhäusler
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
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