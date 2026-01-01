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Kinoafisha Persons Christoph Hochhäusler Awards

Awards and nominations of Christoph Hochhäusler

Christoph Hochhäusler
Awards and nominations of Christoph Hochhäusler
Cannes Film Festival 2010 Cannes Film Festival 2010
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2005 Cannes Film Festival 2005
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
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