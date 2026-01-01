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Kinoafisha Persons Barry Fitzgerald Awards

Awards and nominations of Barry Fitzgerald

Barry Fitzgerald
Awards and nominations of Barry Fitzgerald
Academy Awards, USA 1945 Academy Awards, USA 1945
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1945 Golden Globes, USA 1945
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
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