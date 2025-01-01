Menu
Awards and nominations of Edmond O'Brien

Academy Awards, USA 1955 Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965 Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965 Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955 Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
