Edmond O'Brien
Awards
Awards and nominations of Edmond O'Brien
Academy Awards, USA 1955
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1965
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1965
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1955
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
