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Kinoafisha Persons Bennett Miller Awards

Awards and nominations of Bennett Miller

Bennett Miller
Awards and nominations of Bennett Miller
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1999 Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Don Quixote Award - Special Mention
Winner
Wolfgang Staudte Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2006 Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
 Best Feature Film
Nominee
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