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Filmography
Luis Moncada
Luis Moncada
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Moncada
Luis Moncada
Luis Moncada
Date of Birth
18 July 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.3
K-11
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
K-11
K-11
Drama
2012, USA
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