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Michael Gahr Michael Gahr
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gahr

Michael Gahr

Michael Gahr

Date of Birth
27 December 1939
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 November 2010
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
The Nasty Girl 7.3
The Nasty Girl (1990)
MitGift 5.9
MitGift (1976)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Nasty Girl 7.3
The Nasty Girl Das schreckliche Mädchen
Comedy, Drama, History 1990, Germany
War and Peace 5.8
War and Peace Krieg und Frieden
Documentary 1982, West Germany
MitGift 5.9
MitGift MitGift
Comedy, Crime 1976, Germany
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1971, USA
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