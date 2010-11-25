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About
Filmography
Michael Gahr
Michael Gahr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gahr
Michael Gahr
Michael Gahr
Date of Birth
27 December 1939
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
25 November 2010
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
(1971)
7.3
The Nasty Girl
(1990)
5.9
MitGift
(1976)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Family
History
Year
All
1990
1982
1976
1971
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.3
The Nasty Girl
Das schreckliche Mädchen
Comedy, Drama, History
1990, Germany
5.8
War and Peace
Krieg und Frieden
Documentary
1982, West Germany
5.9
MitGift
MitGift
Comedy, Crime
1976, Germany
7.8
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1971, USA
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