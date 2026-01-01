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Edmund Stoiber Edmund Stoiber
Kinoafisha Persons Edmund Stoiber

Edmund Stoiber

Edmund Stoiber

Date of Birth
28 September 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

Der Kandidat 6.6
Der Kandidat (1980)

Filmography

Der Kandidat 6.6
Der Kandidat Kandidat, Der
History 1980, West Germany
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