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Edmund Stoiber
Edmund Stoiber
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edmund Stoiber
Edmund Stoiber
Edmund Stoiber
Date of Birth
28 September 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
6.6
Der Kandidat
(1980)
Filmography
6.6
Der Kandidat
Kandidat, Der
History
1980, West Germany
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