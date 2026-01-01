Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Stefan Aust
Stefan Aust
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stefan Aust
Stefan Aust
Stefan Aust
Date of Birth
1 July 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex
(2009)
6.6
Der Kandidat
(1980)
5.8
War and Peace
(1982)
Filmography
8
The Baader Meinhof Complex
Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History
2009, Germany / France / Czechia
5.8
War and Peace
Krieg und Frieden
Documentary
1982, West Germany
6.6
Der Kandidat
Kandidat, Der
History
1980, West Germany
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree