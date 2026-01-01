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Stefan Aust Stefan Aust
Kinoafisha Persons Stefan Aust

Stefan Aust

Stefan Aust

Date of Birth
1 July 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex (2009)
Der Kandidat 6.6
Der Kandidat (1980)
War and Peace 5.8
War and Peace (1982)

Filmography

The Baader Meinhof Complex 8
The Baader Meinhof Complex Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History 2009, Germany / France / Czechia
War and Peace 5.8
War and Peace Krieg und Frieden
Documentary 1982, West Germany
Der Kandidat 6.6
Der Kandidat Kandidat, Der
History 1980, West Germany
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