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Yuria Haga Yuria Haga
Kinoafisha Persons Yuria Haga

Yuria Haga

Yuria Haga

Date of Birth
27 November 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Horror actress

Popular Films

End Call 4.4
End Call (2008)

Filmography

End Call 4.4
End Call End Call
Horror 2008, Japan
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