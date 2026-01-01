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Filmography
Yuria Haga
Yuria Haga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuria Haga
Yuria Haga
Yuria Haga
Date of Birth
27 November 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Horror actress
Popular Films
4.4
End Call
(2008)
Filmography
4.4
End Call
End Call
Horror
2008, Japan
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