Aleksandar Đorđević

Date of Birth
28 July 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 April 2005
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih (1976)
Written Off 8.2
Written Off (1974)
The Train for Kraljevo 6.4
The Train for Kraljevo (1981)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hajde da se volimo 5.1
Hajde da se volimo Hajde da se volimo
Musical 1987, Yugoslavia
The Train for Kraljevo 6.4
The Train for Kraljevo Kraljevski voz
War 1981, Yugoslavia
Povratak otpisanih 8.6
Povratak otpisanih Povratak otpisanih
War 1976, Yugoslavia
Written Off 8.2
Written Off Otpisani
Action, War 1974, Yugoslavia
