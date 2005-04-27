Menu
Aleksandar Đorđević
Aleksandar Đorđević
Aleksandar Đorđević
Aleksandar Đorđević
Aleksandar Đorđević
Date of Birth
28 July 1924
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
27 April 2005
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
(1976)
8.2
Written Off
(1974)
6.4
The Train for Kraljevo
(1981)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Musical
War
Year
All
1987
1981
1976
1974
All
4
Films
4
Director
4
5.1
Hajde da se volimo
Hajde da se volimo
Musical
1987, Yugoslavia
6.4
The Train for Kraljevo
Kraljevski voz
War
1981, Yugoslavia
8.6
Povratak otpisanih
Povratak otpisanih
War
1976, Yugoslavia
8.2
Written Off
Otpisani
Action, War
1974, Yugoslavia
