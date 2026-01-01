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Lee Garlington Lee Garlington
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Garlington

Lee Garlington

Lee Garlington

Date of Birth
20 July 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Psych 8.3
Psych (2006)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)

Filmography

Dead to Me 7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, USA
iZombie 7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror 2015, USA
Suburgatory 7.2
Suburgatory
Comedy 2011, USA
Friends with Benefits 6.5
Friends with Benefits
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Lie to Me 8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2009, USA
Prayers for Bobby 8.1
Prayers for Bobby Prayers for Bobby
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective 2008, USA
The Coverup 5.9
The Coverup The Coverup
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Horror 2008, USA
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