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Lee Garlington
Lee Garlington
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Garlington
Lee Garlington
Lee Garlington
Date of Birth
20 July 1953
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.3
Psych
(2006)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(1997)
Filmography
7.9
Dead to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, USA
7.9
iZombie
Drama, Crime, Horror
2015, USA
7.2
Suburgatory
Comedy
2011, USA
6.5
Friends with Benefits
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2009, USA
8.1
Prayers for Bobby
Prayers for Bobby
Biography, Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
8.3
The Mentalist
Drama, Crime, Detective
2008, USA
5.9
The Coverup
The Coverup
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Horror
2008, USA
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