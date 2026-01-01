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Filmography
Lotte Flack
Lotte Flack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotte Flack
Lotte Flack
Lotte Flack
Date of Birth
14 January 1994
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.3
Pope Joan
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.3
Pope Joan
Die Päpstin
Drama, History, Romantic
2009, Germany / Great Britain / Italy / Spain
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