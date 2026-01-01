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Ava Hughes
Ava Hughes
Kinoafisha
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Ava Hughes
Ava Hughes
Ava Hughes
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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