Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alina Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alina Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Date of Birth
29 February 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.0
Officers
(1971)
7.0
Three Men in a Boat
(1979)
6.9
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik
(1964)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1982
1979
1971
1964
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.1
Velikan-egoist
Velikan-egoist
Animation
1982, USSR
7
Three Men in a Boat
Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical
1979, USSR
Watch trailer
8
Officers
Ofitsery
Drama, Romantic
1971, USSR
Watch trailer
6.9
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik
Drama
1964, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree