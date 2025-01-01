Menu
Alina Pokrovskaya
Date of Birth
29 February 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Officers 8.0
Officers (1971)
Three Men in a Boat 7.0
Three Men in a Boat (1979)
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik 6.9
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik (1964)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Actress 4
Velikan-egoist 6.1
Velikan-egoist Velikan-egoist
Animation 1982, USSR
Three Men in a Boat 7
Three Men in a Boat Troe v lodke, ne schitaya sobaki
Comedy, Musical 1979, USSR
Officers 8
Officers Ofitsery
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik 6.9
Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik Gosudarstvennyy prestupnik
Drama 1964, USSR
