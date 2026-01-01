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Filmography
Yoshiko Mita
Yoshiko Mita
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoshiko Mita
Yoshiko Mita
Yoshiko Mita
Date of Birth
8 October 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Tamamoe!
(2007)
7.1
Silence
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2007
1971
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.8
Tamamoe!
Tamamoe!
Drama
2007, Japan
7.1
Silence
Chinmoku
Drama
1971, Japan
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