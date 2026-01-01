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Yoshiko Mita Yoshiko Mita
Kinoafisha Persons Yoshiko Mita

Yoshiko Mita

Yoshiko Mita

Date of Birth
8 October 1941
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
158 cm (5 ft 2 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Tamamoe! 7.8
Tamamoe! (2007)
Silence 7.1
Silence (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tamamoe! 7.8
Tamamoe! Tamamoe!
Drama 2007, Japan
Silence 7.1
Silence Chinmoku
Drama 1971, Japan
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